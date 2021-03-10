WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

