Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Invests $653,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. 11,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,700. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.