Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises about 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,347,000.

BATS:EPRF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,058 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

