WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $41,533,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

