Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE W traded up $12.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Read More: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.