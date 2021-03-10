Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $12.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

