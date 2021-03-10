WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $251.46 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $251.46 million and $23.34 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 82.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,706,635,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,532,285,326 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

