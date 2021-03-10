Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,218.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,198.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

