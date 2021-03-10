Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stake Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $21,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.