W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $433.00 at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $433.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

NYSE:GWW traded up $5.87 on Wednesday, reaching $394.32. 2,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.16 and a 200-day moving average of $382.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,507,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

