Vivek Jetley Sells 2,500 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ExlService stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.