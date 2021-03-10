Vivek Jetley Sells 2,500 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ExlService stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.
