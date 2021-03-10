Vitae Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Vitae has a market cap of $60.35 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00005464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

