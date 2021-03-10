Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 443,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,737. Vistra has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Vistra by 46.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

