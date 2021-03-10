Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Trading Up 5.6%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 282,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 773,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 110,511 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

