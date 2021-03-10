Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCISY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of VCISY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Vinci has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

