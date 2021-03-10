Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 7,240,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.95 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Village Farms International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 239,910 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

