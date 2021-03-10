Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 795 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.