VerusCoin Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001779 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $58.08 million and $32,542.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00521209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00518847 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,120,669 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.