Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) & Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Critical Contrast

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

This table compares Verona Pharma and Epizyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -115.93% -73.68% Epizyme -1,899.35% -83.45% -52.66%

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epizyme has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verona Pharma and Epizyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Epizyme 0 4 2 0 2.33

Verona Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.91%. Epizyme has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 96.95%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Epizyme.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Epizyme shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Epizyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and Epizyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$40.78 million ($3.10) -2.84 Epizyme $23.80 million 38.36 -$170.29 million ($1.93) -4.65

Verona Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Epizyme beats Verona Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. The formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): nebulized ensifentrine is in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD; and a dry powder inhaler and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States. It also develops Tazemetostat in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed and refractory follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP in front-line patients with high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and PARP inhibitor in patients with platinum-resistant solid tumors, such as small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops Tazemetostat in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer; and pediatrics with INI1-negative tumors. Further, the company develops pinometostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor for patients with solid tumors and blood cancers; and PRMT1 inhibitor for solid tumors and DLBCL. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation; Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Academic Research Organization; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.