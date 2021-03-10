Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.49 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $368.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 28,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $258,514.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,698.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

