Venus Trading Down 2.3% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Venus has a market cap of $405.01 million and $175.69 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $45.86 or 0.00085754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,452.67 or 0.99946426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00036934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,830,972 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

