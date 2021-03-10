VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

