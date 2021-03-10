Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Trading Up 8.5%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.04 and last traded at $169.14. 634,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 555,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.83.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,442 shares of company stock worth $38,785,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

