Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $7,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

