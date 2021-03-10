Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sells 175,000 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNDA. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

