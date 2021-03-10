Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $27,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,772,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,430,895. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.