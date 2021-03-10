US Bancorp DE Sells 1,567 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sonos were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sonos by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 169,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

