US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ennis were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ennis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ennis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

