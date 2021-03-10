US Bancorp DE Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

