US Bancorp DE Has $30,000 Holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 687.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of DBVT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT).

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.