US Bancorp DE Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 922.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.