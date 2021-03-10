Urus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $295,149.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Urus has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $295,149.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $13.32 or 0.00024146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00510002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00069601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00057289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.87 or 0.00558198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00075897 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

