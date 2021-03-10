Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of UE stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

