Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.64. Approximately 1,745,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,468,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,048 shares of company stock valued at $12,973,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after buying an additional 705,207 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

