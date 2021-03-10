UNUS SED LEO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.58 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003532 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $1.58 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.80 or 0.00360575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 544.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.