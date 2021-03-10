United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0-27.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.23 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.55 EPS.

UNFI opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

