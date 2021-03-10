uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

uniQure stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

