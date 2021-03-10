Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 3,000 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44.

On Thursday, January 7th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00.

Shares of RARE opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $77,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RARE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

