UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.