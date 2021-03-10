UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) & Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Critical Contrast

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. UDG Healthcare pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Croda International pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Croda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Croda International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UDG Healthcare and Croda International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 1 1 1 0 2.00 Croda International 2 2 5 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Croda International has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Croda International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.19 $92.83 million $0.48 23.51 Croda International $1.76 billion 6.95 $285.90 million $1.18 37.12

Croda International has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare. UDG Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Croda International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Croda International beats UDG Healthcare on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services. This segment supports healthcare professionals and patients at various stages of the product life cycle; and provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information, and event management services to approximately 300 healthcare companies. The Sharp segment provides contract and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; serialization solutions; and clinical IRT services. The company was formerly known as United Drug plc and changed its name to UDG Healthcare plc in August 2013. UDG Healthcare plc was founded in 1948 and is heaquartered in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for buildings and ventilation, clothing and healthcare, electronics and devices, food and refrigeration, energy storage and recovery, temperature controlled packaging, and vehicles and automotive applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is based in Goole, the United Kingdom.

