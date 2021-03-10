Typerium (TYPE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $551.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Typerium has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $1.07 million and $551.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00054490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00763103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00065822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029368 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.