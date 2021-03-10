Typerium Reaches One Day Volume of $132.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 155.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Typerium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $861,235.38 and $132.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.21 or 0.00787784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030449 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

