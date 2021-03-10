Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

