TurtleCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $1.75 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,167,231,019 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

