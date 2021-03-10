Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRQ stock opened at C$18.45 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.