Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TRQ stock opened at C$18.45 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.