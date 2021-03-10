Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 114.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 23,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $16.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,364,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

