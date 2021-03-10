Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$18.00 Price Target

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$18.00 target price from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.17.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE IPL traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.14. 644,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$18.38.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.