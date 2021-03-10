Truist Securiti Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$3.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -2.05%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.