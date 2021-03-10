Truist Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $110.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Brunswick by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 143,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $69,648,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 65,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

