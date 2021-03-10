True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Lowered to “Hold” at Laurentian Bank of Canada

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.65.

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$6.56 on Monday. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.43 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.12.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

