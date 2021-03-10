Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGI. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Triumph Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 98.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,803,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

